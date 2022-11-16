LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email about a left turn signal that might be on the fritz in the near southwest valley. Tiiffany writes:



“A couple of weeks ago I was trying to make a left onto Hacienda from northbound Rainbow to get to Durango – and I never got a green light. I watched the lights change at least 6 times for all other traffic. I waited for traffic to clear and ended up making an illegal left turn because the light was red and nobody would let me in. The same thing happened there about a week later. I called a City of Las Vegas number. They said I needed to call Clark County but didn’t have a department name or number. It’s scary and dangerous.”

Tiffany, as we watched the Regional Transportation Commission camera in the area, it took a while for a truck to make a similar turn. I’m sending your concern to the folks at RTC so they can look into it. For you – and anyone else with a similar issue – they *encourage* phone tips like this because sometimes that’s the only way they find out about a problem. The phone number:

702 901-8400.

