PAHRUMP, NV ( KLAS ) – The mystery and history of a strange street sign in Pahrump.

We start with a facebook group (there’s one for everything, isn’t there) that’s all about highway and street signs.

So when a photo from Pahrump popped up the other day, it quickly got more than 50 comments, mostly about what it’s supposed to mean, with the generally accepted theory that it’s something about “cross traffic does not stop” on Charleston Park at Barney Street.

Some quick google sleuthing shows that the sign is apparently no longer there. The most recent street view photo from last year, shows the Family Dollar store that went in a couple of years ago, with only 4-way stop signs and solar-powered flashing lights – no weird red/green on the back.

In fact, the photo with that odd configuration does not include the store, with some online commenters suggesting the original mysterious sign might be from as far back as 2009.

Further proof that if it’s online, it lives forever. If you know anything about the history and mystery, feel free to weigh in.

