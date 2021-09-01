What’s Driving You Crazy? – A space of up 3 car lengths between cars at stop lights

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A question about wide open spaces between cars at stop lights. Viewer Bridget writes:

“In my decades of driving, I have never seen so many people leaving 1, 2, even 3 car lengths between them and the car in front of them when stopped at a light. This can block cars from entering turn lanes, and these drivers seem oblivious as they look straight ahead at the chasm in front of them. What is going on??”

Good question, Bridget. Many of us have seen stuff like this and have wondered the same thing, so, I’m opening the conversation to anyone that leaves a lot of space at stoplights. Please write in and tell us why you do that. No judgement. Just curious.

