LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Not everyone is on social media (shocking!). And those who are may not follow the accounts of zero fatalitiesnv.com. So I’d like to share this short script of one of their sobering messages:

With beer pong cups set up on a table, one guy says to another:

“You o-k, man?”

The person with car keys in his hand replies:

“Oh, dude: I’ve never even been pulled over.”

Then someone standing nearby adds a single word:

“Yet!”

The person who probably shouldn’t get behind the wheel responds sarcastically:

“At least I’m not in a suit dressed for a funeral.”

That same nearby party-goer responds with the same word:

“Yet!”

At zerofatalitiesnv.com they’ve got other messages with the same theme.

Please share this with anyone you know who needs to hear it – especially those who don’t watch the news. Thanks.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone