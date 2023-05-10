LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Even though there are only a few more weeks left in the currrent school year, a bus driver says some of us are driving him crazy.

Gene writes:

“I am overwhelmed by how many drivers ignore the stop arms and red lights when loading/unloading students. It is astounding how many drivers are oblivious to these safety features that are mandatory. It’s driving me crazy!”

Gene, here are a couple of helpful tips from the Minnesota State Police:

The driver of a vehicle approaching a school bus displaying flashing red lights with the “stop” arm extended must stop at least 20 feet away from the bus. Even if a two lane roadway has a center turn lane, vehicles in all lanes are required to stop. A four-lane roadway without median separation requires all vehicles traveling in both directions to stop.

I hope this helps. Thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

Join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.