LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – If you thought the lane restrictions on the Desert Inn Superarterial were a thing of the past, think again.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says there will be shifting lane closures in both directions of D-I between Valley View and Paradise starting at 9 tonight and scheduled to run each night until 7 the next morning until Thursday.

Restricting those restrictions to those hours means the cones and flashing lights shouldn’t be too hard to deal with – – except for when they run into the morning rush hour, when you could be late to wherever you’re going. NDOT says it’s all for another round of repaving D-I.

If you want to skip the whole thing, maybe write yourself a sticky note to use Spring Mountain / Twain / Sands or Sahara for your overnight and early morning east-west travel this week.

