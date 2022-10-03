LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Another round of closures and lane restrictions on the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s big project at Charleston and the 95/515

This is a heads-up for drivers who use Pecos under the freeway:

Starting tonight and running every night this week until Friday morning, you’ll have to find another way. I’d suggest Mojave.

And even during the day when Pecos is open under the 95/515, the ongoing NDOT work will take lanes away.

There’s a ton of work that’ll be going on all around Charleston and the 95/515 until it’s scheduled completion in 2024.

To keep yourself updated on all of it, visit NDOT’s 515charleston web site by clicking – – -> HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone.