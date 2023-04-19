LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – We may not like the orange cones and the road construction projects that slow us down every day, but we shouldn’t ignore or disrespect the men and women who put on the hard hats and brightly colored vests to get the work done.

As part of “National Work Zone Awareness Week” the folks at the Utah Dept of Transportation found a neat way to drive home the point that every person on every work crew has a family.

In the video [above] you’ll hear several kids talking about how much their moms and dads mean to them:

One says: “He comes to all my baseball games.”

Another: “He makes me laugh with his funny jokes.”

Also: “He’s the leader of my scout group.”

A young lady chimes in: “She gives me hugs and kisses and keeps me safe.”

They wrap it up with a request: “Be alert! Our parents are at work!”

I’m pretty sure everyone at the Nevada Dept of Transportation would say “here here” to that, and we may be able to show some hard-working vest-wearing folks from the silver state coming soon to a screen and website near you.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

Join the Driving You Crazy conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.