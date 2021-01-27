What’s Driving You Crazy? – A plea for pedestrians to step up for their own safety

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A heartfelt plea for pedestrians to step up for their own safety

“Every time I hear of a pedestrian being hit by a car I wonder if it’s a result of what I experienced one night. It was dark. I was driving south on Torrey Pines when two people in very dark clothing crossed the street directly in front of me and not in a crosswalk. Luckily for us all, I saw them and was able to stop. Sometimes stupidity kills. Can you remind people who are out in the dark to wear some item of clothing that is a light color or has reflective tape. I have also seen young children on the way to school riding their bikes with no reflectors and dressed in dark hoodies. It is very scary as they tend to not be observant of surrounding traffic.”

Leslie, thanks for writing and sharing. We can only hope it doesn’t fall on deaf ears

