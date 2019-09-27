What’s Driving You Crazy? – A parade shuts down Highway 160 in Pahrump

PAHRUMP, NV ( KLAS ) – Something going on over the hump in Pahrump *could* drive you crazy – if you let it.

It’s the Pahrump Fall Festival that got underway Thursday and has several events over the weekend, including the big parade through town Saturday morning. That’s where what *could* be a headache shouldn’t be. Starting around 7am Saturday, a 1-mile stretch of the main road through town – state highway 160 – will be closed for up to four hours. Traffic coming into town from the south will be detoured on to Calvada. Coming from the north, you’ll be sent onto Wilson Rd. Unless you’re really in a hurry and highly impatient, taking the brief scenic route through a Pahrump neighborhood shouldn’t be a problem.

In fact, it might be a blast if you go, especially since there won’t be any blasting around the town of Mountain Springs.

Lots more info on the festival at visitpahrump.com.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

