What’s Driving You Crazy? – A new “Welcome to Nevada” sign

BOULDER CITY, NV ( KLAS ) – It’s not likely to ever surpass it’s more famous “welcome” sign cousin. . .

But the state’s Dept of Transportation is about to install a pretty impressive “Welcome to Nevada” sign for drivers entering the silver state from Arizona via the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge.

But putting in a nearly $400,000 8-foot-wide 20-foot-tall stainless steel & concrete sign doesn’t just happen.

That’s why the installation project could drive you crazy for upwards of 6 weeks starting today. It’s only a quarter-mile stretch of the 93/95/I-11 just as you come into Nevada after the Mike O’Callaghan / Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. The right lane will be out of service Mondays through Fridays from 5am to 5pm until January 5th – with the exception of Thanksgiving week (and a few days before and after) when work will be on hold.

NDOT SAYS “The colorful design features an extruded state of Nevada silhouette with bold lettering for a distinctive gateway entry that remains lit at night via a photovoltaic panel.”

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.