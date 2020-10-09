What’s Driving You Crazy? – A new ramp opens in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – There’s another ramp now open in the big construction area in the far northwest valley. Ready? Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

This latest opening didn’t get much fanfare.

The September 28th opening of the flyover from northbound us95 to westbound 215 got well deserved media coverage, but . . . quietly off on it’s own, another Centennial Bowl ramp opened a week ago. The clunky detours are all done. Here’s the new improved way to get from eastbound 215 to southbound us95. [see video above]

The final piece of *that* part of the Centennial Bowl is still on track to open before the end of the year. That’s the ramp from south95 to east 215

