What’s Driving You Crazy? – A new Las Vegan upset about speeders

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer with an eye on the speedometer wondering “where are the blue & red lights?”

Annie writes: “I’m new to Las Vegas. There should be more police writing speeding tickets. People drive too fast even in heavy pedestrian areas like parking lots.”

Also: “You can’t see painted street markings. This can cause accidents. Where’s street maintenance?”

First: Welcome to Las Vegas, Annie – and thanks for watching 8NewsNow. The speeding subject comes up a lot here at “What’s Driving You Crazy.” As you can see from earlier tweets, the Nevada Highway Patrol definitely goes after freeway speeders. Area police have told us in the past that with their current resources, their attention is sometimes drawn to other crimes, but they do target specific enforcement areas from time to time.

As for the street markings, I’ll get an update on the upkeep of local pavement signage and get back to you in a future report.

Thanks again for writing.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

