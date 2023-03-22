LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the Nevada Dept of Transportation is busy tweaking the Diverging Diamond interchange on Tropicana over I-15 – and starting to rebuild the destroyed north half of the street – there’s a little somethin’-somethin’ else starting to happen just to the north.

It’s right there at Harmon over the freeway. That’s the street that gets shut down to cars during Raiders games so folks can walk back and forth between the strip and the stadium.

NDOT is about to start construction there on what’s called a “half-freeway” interchange. It’s going to look a lot like the one up in the far northwest valley on Elkhorn over US95.

There will be some overnight freeway lane closures during the construction, but the bigger story is that the half interchange is scheduled to open sometime this fall, which will hopefully lessen the pain of the next complete closures of both Trop and the freeway when the south half of Trop goes bye-bye in “Dropicana 2.0.”

