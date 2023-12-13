LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You now have the option of having a sticker added to your drivers license about medical conditions you might have.

Because of a change approved earlier this year by state lawmakers, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is offering drivers the option of having a blue medical cross added to the front of their license.

They call it the “Star Of Life” which could let people know you have any number of conditions from depression to epilepsy to food allergies and a whole bunch more.

If you’re updating a current license there’s a $3.25 processing fee.

If you’re getting a new license the cost doesn’t change from what you’d already pay.

You need to know that just asking for the sticker isn’t enough. Your doctor has to fill out a 2-page form.

To learn more about the DMV medical sticker option, click – – – > HERE.

By the way, the DMV stresses that this is completely voluntary. If you don’t want a sticker, you sure don’t have to have one.

