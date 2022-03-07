LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – This is an 8NewsNow “Junior Traffic Buddy” #NerdAlert.

As much as we want you to keep tuning in for traffic updates and “Driving You Crazy” reports, there’s a cool website for the #JuniorTrafficBuddy in all of us.

It’s from the Regional Transportation Commission.

We’ll start with what they call their “Snapshot Wall.” The first page shows the cameras along the I-15 resort corridor. Then you can choose from dozens of other “corridors.”

Something else really cool? Click on “I-T-S device.” Then click “camera.” You’ve instantly got a zoomable map of the area where each green dot is a camera. Like – Sahara and Decatur. Or I-15 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

And one more thing: the R-T-C “FASTcam” folks are working on a companion to the “Snapshot Wall” – the “Video Wall” – a work in progress

Here’s the link to all of this #JuniorTrafficBuddy fun: click —> HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone.

If there’s something driving you crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.