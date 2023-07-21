LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer email about almost getting hit by a wrong way driver around the Thomas and Mack Center.

Kathryn writes:

“I barely escaped a head-on collision outside the T&M by frantically hitting my horn on Tropicana at Wilbur. I thought it was increased traffic from the NBA Summer League. But after telling my story, other people say it’s an ongoing issue. Drivers are missing the turn lane from westbound Trop and are turning right into the southbound lanes of Wilbur. Maybe it wouldn’t happen so much if they put in signs saying where to turn and not turn.”

Excellent idea, Kathryn. I’ll be passing it along to the UNLV folks and will keep you posted. Glad you’re ok, and thanks for writing..

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

Join the Driving You Crazy conversation at: traffic8@8newsnow.com.