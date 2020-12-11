What’s Driving You Crazy? – A mystery bridge project near the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A mystery bridge project near the 95 and Grand Teton. Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Viewer Patrick writes: “We live just off Oso Blanca and Grand Teton. 6 years ago we were told a bridge was in the plans over 95 to Grand Teton on the east side of the freeway. Will this ever happen? It was a reason many families bought here.”

Patrick, I checked with Tony Illia from the Nevada Dept of Transportation. He said it would be a future city of Las Vegas project. So I checked with them.

The city’s Public Works dept says: “Over the past few years, we’ve had to coordinate this project with NDOT as well as homeowner associations on each side of US95. $21 million in federal funds should be available in the spring of 2021, and we are hopeful to be granted a notice to proceed to the bidding phase shortly thereafter. The design is complete and we are basically just awaiting release of the federal funds. The bridge will take 18 months to complete so completion should be sometime in late 2022 / early 2023.”

