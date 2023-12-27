LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Have you ever heard of a musical traffic signal?

You may have heard *talking* signals that say things like:

“Walk sign is on to cross Rainbow at Sahara.”

Just a few blocks to the west of Rainbow (on Sahara at Tenaya), there’s a signal that’s putting out an odd sound. [check the video connected to this story to hear it]

When there’s traffic there, you can barely hear the singing – or whatever it is.

But when there’s no traffic – you can’t miss it.

Cars might not notice, but it’s there for sure.

I’ve sent the clip to the Regional Transportation Commission’s traffic camera and traffic signal folks, and so far, they’re baffled.

If YOU know what that sound is, let us know!

And if/when the RTC folks track it down, I’ll for sure pass it along.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, remember that photos and video help tell your story. Just don’t take those while you’re driving!

Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com.