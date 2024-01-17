HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Heads-up in Henderson on a month-long road closure.

We’re talking about Maryland Pkwy shutting down from St. Rose Pkwy down to Sunridge Heights. That’s less than half a mile, and there’s not a ton of stuff around there.

The City of Henderson says they’re putting in water and sewer connections as well as reconfiguring medians and doing some pavement patching.

It’s an easy workaround for the homes and business there: just slide over to Alper Center or Seven Hills Drive.

Eventually, Sunridge Heights will connect from Maryland Pkwy southwest to over behind the Costco, but that’s further down the road.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

Send it all to this email address: traffic8@8newsnow.com