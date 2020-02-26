What’s Driving You Crazy? – a mini-Project Neon on the valley’s east side

Breaking News
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An east valley intersection gets its own mini Project Neon – with a much shorter timeline!

It’s Charleston and Lamb – about halfway between Charleston at the 95/515 and Nellis.

Drivers there are already seeing what the City of Las Vegas says will be a 6 month repaving project that will include a lot of other stuff, like:

Sidewalk improvement, traffic signal and street lighting work, as well as storm drain and landscaping improvements.

The project announcement says work during the weekdays will be from 7 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon with no lane restrictions on Charleston. If any lanes on Charleston do get taken away, the city says that’ll happen in the overnight hours starting Sunday nights at 9 and running until 5:30 each following weekday morning, ending on Friday mornings – and leaving weekends alone.

The city says the project is part of the city’s ongoing traffic capacity and safety improvement plan. Total price tag: $6.5million

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s really driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.

