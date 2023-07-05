LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Most of our “Driving You Crazy” conversations are about the present and the future nightmares on roads around town. But how about a trip back in time?

Starting Friday, the Clark County Museum down in the southeast valley opens a new exhibit called “Laying Out Las Vegas.” It’s a look back at the pioneer days of southern Nevada – and how land surveyors helped pave the way to today.

There will be plenty for map-nerds to enjoy, and also photos of the tough conditions “back in the day” as well as the equipment used to help build this community (not to mention the fancy mannequins and the historically accurate fashions).

There will be a reception at the museum from 6 to 8 friday evening with the exhibit scheduled to run into early October.

