What’s Driving You Crazy? – A look at the future of the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS – Talking the talk and walking the walk at the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. Let's go – "Centennial Bowling!"

Instead of all my weekly yammering about the massive project, you wanna see what it’s gonna look like when it’s done 3 years from now? [ see video ]

Sam Lytle from CivilFX says: “It’s very visually stunning.”

Sam isn’t kidding. It’s one thing for me to keep saying that Oso Blanca will run *under* the 215. It’s something else altogether to *see* it as it’s going to look. Same goes for the extension of Sky Pointe – under the flyover from west 215 to the south 95 – but *over* the beltway on the east side of the 95.

You can not only see the project’s growth from nothing to flashing colors showing the different phases along the way.

And the Centennial Bowl isn’t all about cars. When they say “multi-use trail” across the 95, they’re not kidding. Walkers, joggers and bicyclists will find a lot to explore.

Here’s a link to that very cool animation video: CivilFX animated video (click here]

