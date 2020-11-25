What’s Driving You Crazy? – A lane squeeze coming to Eastern at Washington

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A daytime squeeze play at a busy eastside Las Vegas intersection.

Starting Monday, the Nevada Dept of Transportation is taking Eastern down to one lane in each direction at Washington from 5 each weekday morning until 3 each weekday afternoon.

NDOT’s Tony Illia says the lane restrictions are needed as crews start electrical conduit trenching as part of a nearly $1.5 million safety upgrade that will include reconfiguring all four corners, widening sidewalks and putting in new overhead traffic poles.

If you’d like to skip Eastern during the work, there’s Bruce to the west and Mojave to the east.

The lane squeeze will last until December 11 with the overall project scheduled for completion next March.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

