What’s Driving You Crazy? – A lane restriction in the Moapa Valley

MOAPA VALLEY, NV ( KLAS ) – A lane restriction shout-out to the Logandale-Overton area

We don’t talk much about the Moapa Valley, so I wanted to make sure drivers on State Highway 169 know about a daytime lane restriction there that started Monday and is scheduled to last until next Friday.

From 6am to 2pm the road is down to one lane at Lamar Avenue on the south end of Overton near the Lost City Museum.

Crews are digging out and replacing a 24-inch drainage pipe.

A flagging and pilot car will escort one direction of traffic through the work area while the other direction waits a few minutes to get their turn.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says they’ll take the weekend off with no work on Memorial Day Monday as well.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.