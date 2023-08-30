LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A holiday break – sort of – from the Formula 1 repaving project on and around the Las Vegas Strip.

While the paver trucks may not be rolling, and no streets are scheduled to be closed for the thousands of Labor Day weekend visitors here, there will still be thousands of – cones. Cones here. Cones there. Cones seemingly everywhere.

The Formula 1 folks have advised us to “watch out” for work around The Sphere starting Friday and running through next Friday – but they didn’t say exactly what that work will be.

And while technically there’s no Formula 1 track work scheduled for September, you should know that with work on the paddock all next month, both Harmon and Koval may still see disruptions.

