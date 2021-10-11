What’s Driving You Crazy? – A kids art contest with a Friday entry deadline

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Time is ticking on an art contest for school children.

It’s the stormwater pollution awareness poster contest for any K-6 student in Nevada.

Several organizations – including the Nevada Dept of Transportation – have come together to raise awareness about the fact that in Nevada, anything that goes down any storm drain goes directly into local waterways without treatment.

Thus, the 2 contest themes:

1. Only rain should go down storm drains -and-

2. Easy ways/everyday ways to prevent water pollution.

The winning posters will be featured in a 2022 calendar with the first-place poster as the cover.

To enter the contest, click HERE

