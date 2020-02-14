What’s Driving You Crazy? – a holiday weekend gift for drivers on The Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A valentine from Clark County

Heading into the Presidents Day weekend, Clark County says the ongoing repaving project on Las Vegas Blvd between Sahara and Spring Mountain will **not** have you down to one lane in each direction. But don’t get used to it. The county says:

“Significant overnight lane restrictions are expected to return after Presidents Day. Drivers may again see traffic reduced to one lane during the overnight construction hours.”

While it’s true that most of the work doesn’t start until 11:30 each night, the lane restrictions are often **not** lifted until 11 each following morning. Most overnight road work in southern Nevada wraps up around 5 or 6 in the morning, but not this one. Remember that when your travel plans include Las Vegas Blvd between Spring Mountain and Sahara before during and after the morning rush.

This is all part of The Resort Corridor project: https://resortcorridor.com/

Buckle up, drive carefully and use your turn signal, which is even easier when you PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

