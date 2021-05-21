What’s Driving You Crazy? – A hidden gem neighborhood in Centennial Hills

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Finding a cute little neighborhood near the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. Let’s go – “Centennial Bowling!”

In our “In Your Neighborhood” stories about Centennial Hills earlier this week, the 8NewsNow drone flew over this two-block-long street called Norman Rockwell Lane, with businesses and residential at one end, a park at the other, along with new mixed use construction. Some people said to me: “Nate, that’s great, but where exactly is The Village at Centennial Springs?”

Allow me to be your siri/google with these hopefully easy directions: from US95, go northeast on Durango, and hang a right at the first light, which is Farm Road. After the CVS and the Dotty’s on the right, keep your eyes peeled because there’s Norman Rockwell lane hiding in plain sight.

There’s a lot to unpack there, with three restaurants and another on the way, as well as numerous small businesses including the cool bicycle shop we featured, the puzzle and game shop next door and the brand new “Penny Farthing” antique and collectible store on the next block.

And you know what? There are dozens of hidden gem neighborhoods all over the valley. With pandemic restrictions loosening – and if you’re comfortable doing so – you might consider exploring this vibrant part of the world that we call home.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

