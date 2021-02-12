What’s Driving You Crazy? – A freeway ramp closure in the Centennial Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Cleaning up and moving on where the 95 meets the 215 northern beltway. Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

This week’s report isn’t *anything* like last week’s announcement about Oso Blanca shutting down for three years.

This is just a temporary off-ramp closure for NDOT crews to clean up and get ready for more work.

We’re talking about the ramp from northbound 95 to Buffalo. It’s been closed the past couple of nights, will be open through most of the weekend, then closing again Sunday night and shutting down from 8pm to 5am each night through Thursday, the 18th. Follow the detour signs and you should be able to get where you’re going with minimal delays.

You don’t even have to be a Junior Traffic Buddy to enjoy the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s website devoted to all the work that’s been going on in the area as well as the work yet to be done. Click here.

