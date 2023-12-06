LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Given the chance to explain what a Las Vegas street sign with a loose screw *might mean, the internet didn’t disappoint.

I posted this photo from viewer Al, and here are some of the online suggestions when I said “Caption This.”

From Annie’s simple “Oops” to Tom’s “lawsuits ahead,” there’s also Patricia’s “downward dog,” Tustin’s “watch out for falling pedestrians” and Servocky’s similar “pedestrian sleeping lane ahead.” For creativity, how about Robin’s “penalty on the LA Kings: tripping: 2 minutes.”

But the winners have to be Brian and Traci who both came up with “pooping alligator ahead.” (Look closely at the photo)

For Al – and anyone who sees an issue with a sign or a traffic signal – both the City of Las Vegas and Clark County have “fix-it” websites where you can report problems.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone! When you write in to join the “Driving You Crazy” conversation, photos and video obviously help tell your story, but not taken while you’re driving!

