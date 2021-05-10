What’s Driving You Crazy? – A different issue involving bicyclists on the road

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Bicycles and wheelchairs.

We’ve talked recently about bicycles and cars and the sometimes tragic interactions between them.

Today viewer Keith has a different problem:

“Why are the rules about bicycles riding on sidewalks not enforced? Those of us in wheelchairs should not be even more inconvenienced trying to avoid a collision. There are enough obstacles we have to avoid as it is.”

Keith, I checked with Tony Capsouto, the Vice-President of the Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition, who told me your question really touched a nerve for him:

“I happen to have two stepkids with special needs, so we’ve experienced ourselves in the past some of the challenges that people face when they’re trying to get around in a wheelchair. Whether it’s a sidewalk being wide enough to accommodate somebody in a wheelchair and an additional pedestrian going the other way, we encourage people to take the safest routes possible. And as part of our “safe routes” campaign that doesn’t include riding your bicycle on a sidewalk.”

Tony says the legality of riding bikes on sidewalks varies from city to city, but his group favors roads and/or bike paths.

Keith, thanks for writing. And Tony, thanks to you and SNVBC President Rob Hutchinson for everything the group does to promote safe bicycling.

