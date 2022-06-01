LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A couple of specifics on NDOT’s ginormous Tropicana transformation.

Nevada Dept of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins says, “We’re doing a lot to improve pedestrian safety in the area. On any given day, whether it’s an event at Allegiant Stadium, or whether it’s an event at T-Mobile Arena, or just tourism on The Strip, there are tens of thousands of people that walk across that area. And so sidewalks are going from 5 feet to 10 feet wide, we’re adding some new pedestrian lighting, and pedestrian only paths.

The first phase of the project – from now until the beginning of 2023 – also includes the installation of ten of those big traffic signs that go over the freeway. They tell you when lanes are open or closed, along with any speed limit changes.

