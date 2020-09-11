What’s Driving You Crazy? – A completion date for one of the new Centennial Bowl flyover ramps

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A completion date for the ramp from northbound us 95 to the westbound 215. Ready? Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

Viewer Brian writes: “Any news on when the new Centennial Bowl bridge from 95N to 215W is going to open? It looks almost done. Any project update would be great.”

Well, Brian, you’re right: that flyover ramp *is* almost done. The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Tony Illia tells me the opening date is just over two weeks away. Look for a bunch of media coverage starting Monday morning, September 28th, with the ramp open to drivers at noon that day. Tony also tells me other parts of this phase of the project should wrap up in late november or early december.

Also: there’s a *ton* of information about *all* of the work going in the area at the NDOT website:

nevadaus95nw.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email IS GREAT, AND SO ARE PICTURES AND OR VIDEOS. SEND IT ALL TO: traffic8@8newsnow.com.