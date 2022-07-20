LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s been a minute since we checked in on the huge construction project at the 95 and the northern 215 beltway. Ready? Let’s go. . . “Centennial Bowling!”

The Nevada Department of Transportation is doing a complete overnight closure of the southbound 95 at the 215 this week. But no need to freak out – for 2 reasons: 1) it’s overnight only, and 2) it’s an easy workaround.

The hours: from 8 last night until 5 this morning, and again tonight and tomorrow night, drivers on southbound 95 won’t be able to go through under the beltway.

The detour: you’re diverted onto the west 215 where you take the nearby Durango exit, and go south just over the 215 to Centennial Pkwy. It’s a short hop east to the 95 south ramp and you’re on your way.

The closures are for work on the new bridges in the Centennial Bowl.

NDOT’s still looking at wrapping everything up there – in 2024.

To stay up-to-date on everything about the project, click – – – > HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – put down that phone!

Join the “driving you crazy” conversation at traffic8@8newsnow.com.