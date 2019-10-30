What’s Driving You Crazy? – A complete closure of the northern 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A complete shut-down on the northern 215 beltway. It’s tonight [Wednesday 103019], starting at 8 and scheduled to run until 5 Halloween morning right over the 95 freeway. The Nevada Dept of Transportation says it’s part of the ongoing work there where there will eventually be new ramps connecting the eastbound 215 northern beltway to southbound us-95, as well as a flyover connecting northbound 95 to the westbound 215.

Specifically, tonight’s closure runs for that short stretch from Oso Blanca on the north (on the south it’s the current exit to the south 95) over to Sky Pointe. For a driver eastbound on the northern 215 beltway coming up on the 95, you’ll be diverted onto the south 95. Since I expect this has the potential to turn into a lot of frustration and substantial back-ups, you might consider getting off on Durango north or south. If you’re looking to get back onto the 215, I’d suggest Durango north to Elkhorn, go east over the 95 to Cimarron or Buffalo and working down toward Skypointe. You could also stay on Elkhorn east to Jones for access to the 215 east. For westbounders, you’ll be sent onto northbound Skypointe and left to figure out how to get where you’re going. If your ultimate destination is continuing on the westbound 215, I’d think about getting off at Jones, north to Elkhorn, west to Durango and back down to the northern beltway.

Buckle up, drive carefully and put down that phone!

If there’s something driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.