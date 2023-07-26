LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – For the next couple of nights, you won’t have much choice but to avoid the area where US95 meets the Northern 215 Beltway in the far northwest valley.

As the Nevada Dept of Transportation works toward the 2024 completion of the Centennial Bowl, they’re shutting down both directions of the 215 between Grand Montecito and Tenaya between 9 tonight and 5 tomorrow morning, as well as tomorrow night into Friday morning.

The closure also includes a couple of ramps in the area: you should already know that you can’t go from the eastbound beltway to the north 95. That’s staying closed until a week from today. Now NDOT is also taking away the ramp from the westbound beltway to the north 95.

There will be posted detours.

To catch up on everything about the Centennial Bowl project, click – – – > HERE.

