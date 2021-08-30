What’s Driving You Crazy? – A complaint about bad drivers around school buses – from someone who’d know

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A viewer complaint from someone who’d know about dangerous drivers around school buses. Viewer Bryan writes that *he’s* a school bus driver. He sets the stage, writing:

“On Las Vegas Blvd and St Rose Pkwy in the 2 left turn lanes to go west on St Rose from Las Vegas Blvd, cars in the inside turn lane cut off school buses and other vehicles by jumping into the lane to get on northbound I-15. Because of this, there have been several school bus crashes at this intersection. I think we need some traffic enforcement in this area.”

Sounds like a good idea, Bryan. I’ll pass your email on to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

This is a great opportunity to remind all of us that – even if a bus is empty coming out of the yard – it’s on its way to carry our most precious cargo: young people on their way to or from school. If you’re going to be a jerky driver, can you at least leave school buses out of your dangerous behavior? Thanks.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!