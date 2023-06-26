LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – After a weekend of one-lane-only on the northbound side of I-15 for repaving north of the Spaghetti Bowl, the focus shifts to a complete closure of the northbound lanes much further south – around the 215 southern beltway.

When we say “complete closure” from Blue Diamond up to the 215, there are two things that make it not really a nightmare. First: it’s during the overnight hours – scheduled to run from 9 tonight until 5 tomorrow morning. Second: the workaround is easy. You’ll be diverted to Windmill, then north on Las Vegas Blvd to the 215 access ramps back onto the 15.

The detour will be marked, along with “heads-up” messages on the overhead signs leading to the closure which is taking place for the installation of another of the ten new overhead signs that will hopefully keep drivers informed when the going gets really tough on the I-15 Tropicana project.

You’re urged to download the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s i15/Trop app which has overviews and updates on restrictions and closures.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone!

