LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – An electrifying viewer email about freeway HOV lanes.

Antonio writes: “Please investigate the use of hov lanes by electric cars. I got a ticket for it. In court a lawyer said a law allowing it was passed, but that the details hadn’t been worked out. That was 6 years ago.”

The Nevada Dept of Transportation’s Justin Hopkins responds: “NDOT may have the ability to allow electric vehicles to use HOV lanes regardless of the number of passengers, but as of now, there’s no momentum toward doing that.” He adds that the idea is part of the ongoing study of HOV lanes.

And Hopkins stresses NDOT’s encouragement of carpooling and the use of HOV lanes to save time, money, and fuel, and to lessen carbon emissions. He wrote: “While we are committed to studying HOV lanes, we expect to maintain the 2+ limit for occupancy.”

