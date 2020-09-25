What’s Driving You Crazy? – A Centennial Bowl flyover ramp is just days away from opening

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Ramping up for a ramp opening where US95 meets the northern 215 beltway. Ready? Let’s go . . .”Centennial Bowling!”

One of the flyover ramps is just about ready for drivers. It’s the one from northbound US95 to westbound 215. The Nevada Dept of Transportation will be allowing media on the state’s second-longest bridge Monday morning, with everyday traffic scheduled to start at noon.

We’ll also keep you posted on progress for the other ramp here: from south 95 to east 215.

Also: there’s a *ton* of information about *all* of the work going in the area at this NDOT website:

nevadaus95nw.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

