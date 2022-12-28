LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – As we wind down another year of “What’s Driving You Crazy?” I want to show one of my all-time favorites from a couple of years ago: a State Policeman from Indiana with a really cool safety tip about your car that a lot of people have apparently never heard of.

Sgt John Perrine:

“What if I told you there’s a feature on every car that’s standard that not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit. Let me show you. To the left side of your steering wheel there’s a stick that comes out. It’s pretty incredible. It’s called a “turn signal.” If you push it down, on the front of your car it starts making a light flash. On the back of your car, it also flashes a light indicating that you’re going to turn left – or make a lane change. And if you push it up it indicates that you’re gonna go right. Now this is not only the right thing to do. It’s not only against the law not to use it. It’s the courteous thing to do. It’s going to help people around you understand your indication that you’re going to make a lane movement or make a turn. So – please – use your turn signal.”

Perrine points out that using your turn signal may require that you put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you might have in your hands.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and – yes! Please put down that phone!