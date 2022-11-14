LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Tomorrow night into Wednesday morning, you won’t have much choice but to avoid the area where the 95 meets the northern 215 beltway.

As the Nevada Dept of Transportation works toward the 2024 completion of the huge Centennial Bowl project, they’re shutting down both directions of the 215 from Durango over toward Jones starting around 7:30 Tuesday/tomorrow night.

The closure also includes a couple of ramps in the area: from northbound US95 to the westbound 215, as well as the Skypointe Drive ramp.

That last part will linger after the beltway is scheduled to reopen at 5am Wednesday because the eastbound lanes of 215 will be shifting as part of the building of a new bridge in the area.

To visit the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s web pages on all the work in the Centennial Bowl project, click – – -> HERE.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and please put down that phone