What’s Driving You Crazy? – A 2-day marathon on Mt Charleston

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A mountain marathon that will affect the area around the 95 & the 215. Let’s go . . . “Centennial Bowling!”

The “RunRevel Mt Charleston Limited Edition” is a two day event – today & tomorrow from 5am to around 3pm – mainly affecting state highway 157, Kyle Canyon Rd. But both the half marathon and the full marathon will also tie up drivers on Oso Blanca from Skye Canyon up to the 157, as well as Ft Apache, from Grand Teton to Centennial Pkwy and Durango from Centennial Pkwy to Grand Montecito.

The Nevada Dept of Transportation says there will be a pilot car on Kyle Canyon Road and that drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes on the mountain.

Race organizers have limited participation to around 250 runners, in groups of no more than 50 at a time for social distancing.

Good luck to the runners on this tough higher-elevation event – with a reminder to drivers to be extra vigilant in the areas around the races

There are detailed maps of both races on the website www.runrevel.com

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.