LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Starting week two of the new school year with a big time “what were you thinking?” moment in a CCSD school zone from just last Friday.

Metro Police social media posted a car taken off our streets after going nearly quadruple the school zone speed limit saying:

“When the lights are flashing, it’s not a suggestion! If you choose to drive 97 in a 25mph school zone, you choose a ride to the Clark County Detention Center!”

No one was hurt in this situation, but the social media post points out that 7 pedestrians died on our roads just last week.

Buckle up, drive carefully – and, please put down that phone.