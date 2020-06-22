What’s Driving You Crazy? – $50M worth of good news for the Nevada Dept of Transportation

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – $50-million worth of good news for the Nevada Dept of Transportation

The U.S. Dept of Transportation is giving Nevada one of twenty grants from 173 applicants.

I talked with Federal Highway Administrator, Nicole Nason, who had high praise for NDOT’s application: “How it was going to support and increase economic vitality in that region, how it’s going to increase capacity and reduce congestion. And – most critically to us (and I can say this as someone who reviewed the applications) – they stressed the importance of pedestrian safety in that area. And that is something that we are really interested in here at the dept of transportation. So it was a terrific application.”

Nason pointed out that the grant money isn’t getting here tomorrow:

“There is a 60-day waiting period for the U.S. congress to do a review, but for those 60 days, we’re still going to be in conversation with NDOT to talk about their plan. And we hope that congress will fully support and see the value of this project and that we’re going to move ahead as quickly as possible.”

No word on when construction might start, but congrats to the NDOT team for the winning grant application.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.