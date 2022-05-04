LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A frustrated viewer email earns us all a free trip to “Traffic 101.”

Debra writes:

“I moved here two years ago and still can’t believe the number of drivers who have no clue what to do at 4-way stops. Seriously, there should be Public Service Announcements! Between them and the speeders, I’m lucky to get home with no car damage.”

Well, Debra, here are a couple of quotes from our friends at the Nevada Dept of Motor Vehicles:

At a four-way stop, the driver reaching the intersection first gets to go first, after stopping completely.

At a four-way stop, wait for other vehicles already in the intersection. Allow vehicles that reach the intersection before you to go first. Wait your turn!

And, just in case you’re new to driving world, we’ll go ahead and say it: if two or more drivers arrive at a 4-way at the same time, the driver furthest to the right gets to go first.

Debra, thanks for writing in.

Buckle up, drive carefully

