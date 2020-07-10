What’s Driving You Crazy? – 24/7 weekend work near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Good luck getting around near downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

24/7 work on Charleston started Thursday night and is scheduled to run until 5 Monday morning.

Drivers in the area should already be aware that Las Vegas Blvd is down to one lane in each direction between Sahara and Stewart, now this:

Charleston’s down to one lane in each direction between Third Street and Sixth Street, which includes crossing Las Vegas Blvd.

It’s all part of the improvement project that started back in April. They’re replacing underground utilities, fiber optics, traffic signals, medians, curbs, gutters, & sidewalks. Not only will they replant trees that were taken out of medians, they’ll be adding 200 new trees.

Right-turn pockets will be added on Las Vegas Blvd at both Charleston and Stewart.

The waterlines they’re replacing are 65 years old! The storm drains were put in in 1954, some of the traffic signals from 1965, and the sewer pipe? That’s 78 years old. From 1942.

To avoid this largest roadway project in the history of the City of Las Vegas, try Maryland Pkwy to the east or Grand Central Pkwy to the west. And keep all this in the back of your mind – because they’re going to be doing it all over again next weekend.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – put down that phone!

If there’s something that’s driving YOU crazy, email me: traffic8@8newsnow.com.