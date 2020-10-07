What’s Driving You Crazy? – 24/7 lane restrictions on I-15 north of the Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – You might want to rethink your I-15 driving plans north of the Spaghetti Bowl for the next couple of months

And this one’s got an extra twist that many of the construction projects we talk about *don’t* have: it’s 24/7 – – not just during overnights.

This actually started Monday and the bottled up freeway has already been talked about during our regular morning traffic reports.

It’s worth a “Driving You Crazy” mention because it’s scheduled to run into mid-December, and I really don’t want you to be late to wherever you’re going, especially when I have the chance to give you this heads up.

So here’s the deal: from 5 in the morning until 9 at night both directions of the 15 may be down to two lanes. And from 9 at night until 5 each following morning, it’s *one* lane in each direction.

According to NDOT, the lane restrictions are needed for a $964,000 repair to a pair of 50-year-old at-grade Interstate 15 bridges spanning the Las Vegas Wash. Aggregate Industries SWR Inc. is the general contractor.



The concrete structures, measuring roughly 72 feet wide by 133 feet long, carry four lanes of traffic in each direction. This stretch of freeway averages about 100,000 vehicles daily, with 8.4 percent of traffic coming from heavy truck travel.



“These much-needed critical repairs will extend the longevity of aging yet vital infrastructure,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “These bridges are integral for moving visitors, motorists and trucks, delivering important goods and supplies to southern Nevada. Additionally, this project ensures continued runoff flows beneath the freeway crucial for feeding the Las Vegas Wash.”



The project will remove damaged and unsound concrete, placing a polymer overlay and

reconstructing the concrete headers and bridge joints. Construction on the 45-working day project began October 5, with anticipated completion by mid-December.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE!

