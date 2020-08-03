What’s Driving You Crazy? – 2 weeks of repaving I-15

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A whole lotta lane shakin’ goin’ on on the south I-15

The Nevada Dept of Transportation is repaving both directions of I-15 between Silverado Ranch and St Rose Pkwy. Over the next two weeks there will be a bunch of lane and ramp closures – all between the hours of 7pm and 6am. No work over the weekend.

Your morning commute should be ok, as should most of your evening ride home. That 7pm is an earlier start time than similar projects, so consider this a heads-up for potential delays.

Here is a night-by-night list of which lanes and ramps will be affected:



Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, August 4-August 5

· The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

· The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

· Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 4, until 6 a.m., August 5, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, August 5-August 6

· The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 5, until 6 a.m., August 6, in Clark County.

· Two inside travel lanes along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 5, until 6 a.m., August 6, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, August 6-August 7

· The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 6, until 6 a.m., August 7, in Clark County.

· The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 7 p.m., August 6, until 6 a.m., August 7, in Clark County.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, August 9-August 10

· The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 9, until 6 a.m., August 10, in Clark County.

· The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 9, until 6 a.m., August 10, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, August 10-August 11

· Two inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 10, until 6 a.m., August 11, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, August 11-August 12

· Two inside travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 11, until 6 a.m., August 12, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning, August 12-August 13

· The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 12, until 6 a.m., August 13, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning, August 13-August 14

· The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 13, until 6 a.m., August 14, in Clark County.

· The outside travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., August 13, until 6 a.m., August 14, in Clark County.

The bottom line is you may thank NDOT when the work is done, but maybe not so much while the work is in progress.

Buckle up, drive carefully and – please – PUT DOWN THAT PHONE WHEN YOU’RE DRIVING!

